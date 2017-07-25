Wine-Staging 2.13 Adds More Direct3D 11 Bits
Wine-Staging 2.13 is now available as the newest release of this experimental / "testing grounds" built around Wine with additional patches added.

Wine-Staging 2.13 over the upstream Wine 2.13 lands more Direct3D 11 bits. In particular, Wine-Staging 2.13 adds support for setting and copying UAV counters and support for indirect drawing and compute dispatching within D3D11.

Other Wine-Staging 2.13 work includes heap manager speed improvements, an implementation of loader notifications in NTDLL, and smaller improvements to D3D11 and others.

The Direct3D 11 work also helps along some D3D10 code paths and benefit games like GTA 5 and Crysis 3, including performance improvements.

More details on Wine-Staging 2.13 via Wine-Staging.com.
