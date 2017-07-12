Wine-Staging 2.12 is now available as the latest experimental/testing version of Wine re-based from this past week's release of Wine 2.12.
Wine-Staging 2.12 isn't particularly exciting but does contain some new Direct3D 11 patches as well as using OpenGL's core context when necessary.
Support for depth bias / depth clamping in D3D11.
Support for copying between resources with compatible DXGI formats.
Use OpenGL core context when necessary.
Various smaller bug fixes and improvements.
The D3D10/D3D11 work in Wine-Staging 2.12 does include some rendering fixes for games such as Assassin's Creed 3, Witcher 3, and Trachmania Turbo. The OpenGL core context usage also makes things easier for Mesa Wine gamers where OpenGL compatibility profile isn't available.
More details at Wine-Staging.com.
