Building off last week's Wine 2.11 update is now the adjoining Wine-Staging release that adds in various experimental patches for more widespread testing.Wine 2.11 added initial Android graphics driver support, some ARM64 improvements, support for security labels, and its usual helping of bug fixes. Wine-Staging 2.11 builds off it while adding in NVAPI improvements (NVIDIA's core SDK for NVIDIA GPU access on Windows), support for starting PIE binaries (Position Independent Executables), preloader compatibility enhancements for older macOS releases, keyboard/mouse handling fixes, and various other fixes. The NVAPI work should at least help Grand Theft Auto 5 running on NVIDIA hardware with Wine-Staging.More details on Wine-Staging 2.11 via today's announcement at Wine-Staging.com