Wine-Staging 2.10 Released With macOS Preloader
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 June 2017 at 02:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Building off last week's Wine 2.10 release is now the adjoining Wine-Staging 2.10 release with various experimental/testing features tacked on.

New functionality added to Wine-Staging 2.10 includes a macOS preloader, ntoskrnl and winedevice improvements, and various other bug fixes and improvements.

The macOS preloader is used for handling applications that expect a specific memory layout in the process address space. The preloader is a small executable to basically reserve the necessary memory ranges so nothing else will potentially clash with them prior to moving on to loading Wine plus its dependencies.

Some of the staging fixes address Unity Engine problems, more anti-cheat engine related work, and other activity.

More details via Wine-Staging.com.
