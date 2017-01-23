Wine 2.0-RC6 was released on Friday as likely what's the final release candidate ahead of the stable Wine 2.0.0 debut. Shipping today is the Wine-Staging update re-based off this latest development release while also pulling in some new patches.
While Wine has been within a code freeze for Wine 2.0 for almost two months, Wine-Staging isn't doing a code freeze but continues re-basing off upstream Wine while adding more experimental/testing patches.
Found in Wine-Staging 2.0-RC6 is now emulation of deferred rendering contexts along with other Direct3D 11 (D3D11) enhancements. This update also has improvements for reading OLE32 property storages and various other fixes.
More details on Wine-Staging 2.0-RC6 via this announcement.
2 Comments