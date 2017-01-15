Wine-Staging 2.0-RC5 was released on Sunday as the newest version of this experimental/testing Wine build. This time around there are some exciting new patches.
On top of re-basing off Friday's Wine 2.0-rc5 release and continuing to maintain quite a number of patches that haven't yet made their way into mainline Wine, a few more patches were added. Upstream Wine is currently under a code freeze until the 2.0 release later this month but that doesn't stop the Wine-Staging crew.
Wine-Staging 2.0-rc5 brings initial support for Mandatory Integrity Control and Trust Info within manifest files. Mandatory Integrity Control (MIC) was added to Windows Vista for new "integrity levels" isolation of running processes.
Wine-Staging 2.0-rc5 also has PE loader improvements, the artificial 32GB memory limit on 64-bit was removed, and there are fixes/improvements for a total of 13 smaller Wine bugs.
These new changes to Wine-Staging particularly benefit applications targeting Windows Vista/7 or newer, such as Origin, Uplay, GOG Galaxy, and others, according to the Wine-Staging developers. Removing the limitation of not being able to reserve/allocate more than 32GB of virtual memory is also an important item and should fix some newer, heavier games for running on Wine.
More details on this Wine-Staging update via the project site.
