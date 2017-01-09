Wine-Staging 2.0-RC4 Released
10 January 2017
For those of you running Wine-Staging for its extra patches like the ability to run DOOM, Direct3D Command-Stream Multi-Threading, or other work that hasn't yet found its way into mainline Wine, the Wine-Staging 2.0-RC4 update is now available.

Wine-Staging 2.0-RC4 pulls in all of the bug fixes from the upstream Wine 2.0-RC4 released on Friday. Plus this Wine-Staging update has some regression fixes of its own, some smaller improvements, and improved FlipToGDISurface DirectDraw handling. Those curious about the FlipToGDISurface can find it documented via MSDN.

Those interested in finding out more about the latest Wine-Staging work can do so at Wine-Staging.com.
