Building off last week's Wine 2.0-RC2 milestone is now an updated Wine-Staging with various experimental/testing patches.
Wine-Staging 2.0-RC2 continues carrying a big patch-set of patches not yet integrated into mainline Wine, including D3D CSMT support. New to the Wine-Staging 2.0-RC2 is support for running id Software's Doom (2016) game!
As written about a few days ago, there's out-of-tree Wine code to support DOOM. Id Software recently dropped their use of the Denuvo anti-piracy component, which had been the main blocker for allowing DOOM to run on Wine. While Denuvo is now out of the way, there are some cryptography-related patches needed for allowing DOOM to run on Linux via Wine, which those out-of-tree patches cover. Those patches unfortunately won't land for mainline Wine 2.0 due to the code freeze, but they have landed in Wine-Staging plus a few other patches made the 2.0-RC2 release.
Unfortunately, the detailed Wine-Staging release announcements/notes are rare these days, but those wanting to dig through the latest staging patches can find them via their GitHub repository.
