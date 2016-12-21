Wine-Staging 2.0-RC2 Includes Support For DOOM On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 December 2016 at 01:00 PM EST. 16 Comments
WINE --
Building off last week's Wine 2.0-RC2 milestone is now an updated Wine-Staging with various experimental/testing patches.

Wine-Staging 2.0-RC2 continues carrying a big patch-set of patches not yet integrated into mainline Wine, including D3D CSMT support. New to the Wine-Staging 2.0-RC2 is support for running id Software's Doom (2016) game!

As written about a few days ago, there's out-of-tree Wine code to support DOOM. Id Software recently dropped their use of the Denuvo anti-piracy component, which had been the main blocker for allowing DOOM to run on Wine. While Denuvo is now out of the way, there are some cryptography-related patches needed for allowing DOOM to run on Linux via Wine, which those out-of-tree patches cover. Those patches unfortunately won't land for mainline Wine 2.0 due to the code freeze, but they have landed in Wine-Staging plus a few other patches made the 2.0-RC2 release.

Unfortunately, the detailed Wine-Staging release announcements/notes are rare these days, but those wanting to dig through the latest staging patches can find them via their GitHub repository.
16 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 2.0-rc2 Released, Fixes 20 Bugs
CrossOver 16 Launches, Powered By Wine 2.0 & Supports Office 2013
With Wine Git, You Can Run The D3D11 Blizzard Overwatch Game On Linux
The New Feature Highlights For The Upcoming Wine 2.0
Wine 2.0-rc1 Arrives, Prepares For Wine 2.0
Wine 2.0 Coming In December~January: DirectX 11 Support Ongoing, No Android Support
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Getting Lucky With An AMD GCN Graphics Card For Just $15 USD
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
AMD Reveals More Zen CPU Details, Officially Known As Ryzen, No Linux Details Yet