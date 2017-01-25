Based off the just-released Wine 2.0 is now the Wine-Staging 2.0 release with its many experimental/testing patches carried atop the upstream Wine code-base.
With the Wine-Staging 2.0 release some additional just-landed fixes include support for various new WindowsCodecs image formats, improved emulation of deferred rendering contexts, fixes for semi-transparent layered windows, and other smaller bug fixes.
Wine-Staging 2.0 was announced this morning here.
The Wine-Staging crew has also announced the state of Wine-Staging and its prominent features via this post. They cover that while D3D11 in Wine-Staging doesn't have all features implemented, some games are mostly working. DOOM is mostly working, Hitman: Absolution is mostly there, Tomb Raider is now working with D3D11, and various other AAA games. There aren't many Windows (or Linux) games yet using the Vulkan API, but with DOOM on Wine-Staging 2.0 you can even run the game with Vulkan at "near native speeds."
It will be exciting to see what Wine-Staging 2.0 is cooking in the year ahead!
4 Comments