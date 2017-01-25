For those that were too excited about Wine 2.0 and its new features that you went off to download it before reading the rest of the email announcement, moving forward they are changing their versioning scheme.
With moving to annual, time-based releases, they are also moving to a versioning scheme where the next major Wine releases will be Wine 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, etc. Rather than Wine 1.x.y / 2.x.y. With the new bi-weekly development releases, they will also no longer be bumping the y component but each release bumping the x component.
So the next development release to hit the web as the first post-2.0 version is Wine 2.1, two weeks later by Wine 2.2, then Wine 2.3, etc. Then Wine 3.0 will be the stable release that's the culmination of all that work done over the past year of development.
This was mentioned in the announcement yesterday but held off to make its own post about it as there are always some forum goers that have their thoughts to share on versioning scheme changes in their own right, so feel free to do it in these comments as to not detract from the Wine 2.0 feature/release discussion.
