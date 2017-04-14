Wine's Direct3D CSMT Support Isn't Yet Complete
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 April 2017 at 08:40 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
For those excited by yesterday's Wine 2.6 release with D3D CSMT as the long-awaited command-stream multi-threading to boost game performance, don't get your hopes too high with this release.

While the initial D3D CSMT support is in mainline Wine, it isn't yet the full implementation already developed by Stefan Dösinger, the former CodeWeavers developer who authored the original patches a few years back.

The Austrian programmer commented in our forums, "Note that there are still some parts missing compared to my old code. In particular, resource maps are still synchronous, so most games won't see a performance gain yet. It's coming, please be patient :-). The existing code is likely to help with games that needed StrictDrawOrdering=enabled already."

The StrictDrawOrdering register key is about ensuring that pending draw operations are submitted to the driver, but causes a dip in performance when enabled. Though I have yet to find an exhaustive list of games needing strict draw ordering enabled, but it appears to be a small number. When the rest of the code lands, it may be interesting for benchmarking if there are a number of automated test cases available.

Hopefully this D3D CSMT support will get all ironed out in time for the Wine 3.0 release expected at the end of 2017 or early 2018.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream
Wine 2.5 Released, Supports D3D Transform Feedback
CrossOver 16.2 Released, Supports Microsoft Outlook 2013 On Linux
Wine-Staging 2.4 Released
Wine 2.4 Released, Still Working Towards Direct3D CSMT
Wine-Staging 2.3 Still Tuning Direct3D CSMT
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO