More Android Code Had Been Landing In Wine

For those that have been longing to run Windows applications/games on Android using Wine, that day is finally getting closer with mainline Wine.
In the past few days has been a lot of the "wineandroid" code landing in Wine Git.
Among the Wine Android code landing this week includes the Android driver stub, initializing Wine from Java, a GDI driver for Wine on Android, some windowing / screen work, an event queue, and more Java tie-ins with Android, among other Android-related commits.
More work is still needed before Wine is really usable on Android, but progress is being made and this is some of the most Wine Android code work we've seen in mainline in months. These changes so far will be found in next week's Wine 2.10 and we'll be on the look out for more exciting Android code landing.
