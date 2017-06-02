More Android Code Had Been Landing In Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 June 2017 at 08:49 AM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE --
For those that have been longing to run Windows applications/games on Android using Wine, that day is finally getting closer with mainline Wine.

In the past few days has been a lot of the "wineandroid" code landing in Wine Git.

Among the Wine Android code landing this week includes the Android driver stub, initializing Wine from Java, a GDI driver for Wine on Android, some windowing / screen work, an event queue, and more Java tie-ins with Android, among other Android-related commits.

More work is still needed before Wine is really usable on Android, but progress is being made and this is some of the most Wine Android code work we've seen in mainline in months. These changes so far will be found in next week's Wine 2.10 and we'll be on the look out for more exciting Android code landing.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 2.9 Released, Supports D3D11 Pipeline Stats & Better Anti-Cheat Support
Wine 2.9 Adds Direct3D Tessellation Shader Support
Wine-Staging 2.8 Improves Fake DLLs
Wine 2.8 Brings Improved Direct3D Command Stream
Wine-Staging 2.7 Released With Latest Experimental Patches
Wine 2.7 Has HiDPI Improvements, Direct3D 11 Shader Work
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks