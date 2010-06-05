Wine 2.9 Adds Direct3D Tessellation Shader Support
Wine 2.9 is now the newest bi-weekly snapshot of this open-source program for running Windows binaries/games on Linux.

Wine 2.9's big new feature is initial support for tessellation shaders in Direct3D. There is now initial tessellation shader support, which should allow some of the more demanding D3D games to play nicer under Wine.

Besides D3D tessellation shader support, Wine 2.9 adds binary mode support in WebServices, clipboard changes in Xfixes, user-interface improvements to the registry editor (RegEdit), and various bug fixes. There are 38 known bug fixesi n Wine 2.9.

More details at WineHQ.org.
