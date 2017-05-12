Wine 2.8 Brings Improved Direct3D Command Stream
Wine 2.8 is now available as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot for this program to run Windows applications/games on Linux and macOS.

While Wine 2.6 finally landed the Direct3D command stream support, it was an incomplete implementation. With Wine 2.8, the command stream functionality is maturing in that the D3D CSMT code can now run asynchronously. This should be better for performance but from the releases notes isn't yet clear what more is still needed before this feature will be fully useful to Wine gamers.

Wine 2.8 also has better serial and parallel port auto-detection, more HiDPI setting fixes, system tray notification support on macOS, and various bug fixes. There are 35 known bug fixes in Wine 2.8.

More Wine 2.8 details via WineHQ.org.
