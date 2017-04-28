Wine 2.7 has been released as the newest bi-weekly development release of Wine.
Wine 2.7 features the following changes as noted by the official announcement at WineHQ.org:
- TCP and UDP connection support in WebServices.
- Various shader improvements for Direct3D 11.
- Improved support for high DPI settings.
- Partial reimplementation of the GLU library.
- Support for recent versions of OSMesa.
- Window management improvements on macOS.
- Various bug fixes.
Wine 2.7 also has 31 known bug fixes.
Add A Comment