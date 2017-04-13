Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 April 2017 at 02:52 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Wine 2.6 is now available and it's a very exciting development update!

Wine 2.6 delivers on the long-awaited Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream (CSMT) support, which should allow a number of Windows games to run much faster now under Linux. Additionally, Wine 2.6 has more Shader Model 5 support. There is also more support for 3D textures.

Other changes include better font transformations in DirectWrite and 25 known bug fixes.

After a lot of prep work, great to see CSMT appearing to finally land in mainline Wine as a big boost for those still relying upon some Windows-only game titles and is 3+ years in the making.

More details at WineHQ.org.
