Coming one day early off their bi-weekly Friday release cadence, the Wine 2.14 development release is now available.
Wine 2.14 features an updated Mono engine with various bug fixes, a C++ calling convention workaround in the IDL compiler, Z-order support for the Android graphics driver, and support for scalable mouse cursors on macOS.
Wine 2.14 has 18 known bug fixes including a fix for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 under Steam and various other game hangs/problems.
Wine 2.14 is available for download from WineHQ.org.
