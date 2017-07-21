Wine 2.13 Released: Unicode 10.0, Better Mouse Cursors
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 July 2017 at 03:12 PM EDT. 3 Comments
If Wine 2.0.2 with 60+ bug fixes doesn't interest you, perhaps the Wine 2.13 development update will get you more excited.

Wine 2.13 is now available as the latest bi-weekly development release leading up to the eventual release of Wine 3.0 around year's end. Changes with Wine 2.13 include updating Unicode data to Unicode 10.0, nicer looking default mouse cursors are now used, support for persistent connections in WinHTTP, WebServices message framing protocol support, improved metafile support in GDI Plus, debug register support in x86-64 exception handling, and DirectWrite anti-aliasing improvements.

Wine 2.13 contains 33 known bug fixes.

More details on Wine 2.13 via the official release announcement at WineHQ.org.
