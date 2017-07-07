Wine 2.12 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 7 July 2017 at 04:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 2.12 is now available as the latest bi-weekly snapshot leading up to the Wine 3.0 release late into the year or early 2018.

Continuing the recent trend of Wine working on the Android support, Wine 2.12 is no different. After focusing on the Android graphics driver the past few cycles, Wine 2.12 brings an audio driver for Android.

Wine 2.12 also has performance improvements when doing asynchronous I/O, RegEdit parser improvements, the start of MSI user interface support, and various bug fixes. This time around there are just nine known bug fixes over 2.11.

More details on Wine 2.12 via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 2.11 Brings NVAPI Improvements, PIE Support
Wine 2.11 Arrives, Adds OpenGL Support In The Android Driver
Wine-Staging 2.10 Released With macOS Preloader
Wine 2.10 Released With Initial Android Graphics Driver
More Android Code Had Been Landing In Wine
Wine-Staging 2.9 Released, Supports D3D11 Pipeline Stats & Better Anti-Cheat Support
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
New Libre-Focused ARM Board Aims To Compete With Raspberry Pi 3, Offers 4K