Wine 2.12 is now available as the latest bi-weekly snapshot leading up to the Wine 3.0 release late into the year or early 2018.
Continuing the recent trend of Wine working on the Android support, Wine 2.12 is no different. After focusing on the Android graphics driver the past few cycles, Wine 2.12 brings an audio driver for Android.
Wine 2.12 also has performance improvements when doing asynchronous I/O, RegEdit parser improvements, the start of MSI user interface support, and various bug fixes. This time around there are just nine known bug fixes over 2.11.
More details on Wine 2.12 via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment