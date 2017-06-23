Wine 2.11 Arrives, Adds OpenGL Support In The Android Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 23 June 2017 at 02:15 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Wine 2.11 has arrived as the latest bi-weekly development release for this program to handle Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Building off Wine 2.10 with its initial Android graphics driver support is now support for OpenGL within Wine's Android driver.

Wine 2.11 also adds support for security labels, relayed debugging on AArch64/ARM64, more dictionary work in WebServices, a new registry file parser in RegEdit, and 16 known bug fixes.

More details on Wine 2.11 via WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 2.10 Released With macOS Preloader
Wine 2.10 Released With Initial Android Graphics Driver
More Android Code Had Been Landing In Wine
Wine-Staging 2.9 Released, Supports D3D11 Pipeline Stats & Better Anti-Cheat Support
Wine 2.9 Adds Direct3D Tessellation Shader Support
Wine-Staging 2.8 Improves Fake DLLs
Popular News
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Ubuntu 17.10 Enables PIE Across All Architectures, Improves Secure Boot
Glibc Now Enables Tuning Framework By Default