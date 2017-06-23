Wine 2.11 has arrived as the latest bi-weekly development release for this program to handle Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
Building off Wine 2.10 with its initial Android graphics driver support is now support for OpenGL within Wine's Android driver.
Wine 2.11 also adds support for security labels, relayed debugging on AArch64/ARM64, more dictionary work in WebServices, a new registry file parser in RegEdit, and 16 known bug fixes.
More details on Wine 2.11 via WineHQ.org.
