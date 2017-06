Wine 2.10 is now available as the project's latest bi-weekly release.As we noted last week, more Android code has been landing in upstream Wine and with today's Wine 2.10 release there is the initial Android graphics driver.It's still a work-in-progress as-is the rest of the Wine upbringing on Android. Wine 2.10 also has dictionary support in WebServices, a number of Direct2D fixes, UI improvements to RegEdit, OLE clipboard cache fixes, and many bug-fixes. Over the past two weeks are at least 21 known bug fixes.More details on the fixes via WineHQ.org