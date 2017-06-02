Wine 2.10 Released With Initial Android Graphics Driver
Wine 2.10 is now available as the project's latest bi-weekly release.

As we noted last week, more Android code has been landing in upstream Wine and with today's Wine 2.10 release there is the initial Android graphics driver.

It's still a work-in-progress as-is the rest of the Wine upbringing on Android. Wine 2.10 also has dictionary support in WebServices, a number of Direct2D fixes, UI improvements to RegEdit, OLE clipboard cache fixes, and many bug-fixes. Over the past two weeks are at least 21 known bug fixes.

More details on the fixes via WineHQ.org.
