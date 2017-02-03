Wine 2.1 Released With Greater SM5 Support, Better Direct2D Rendering
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 3 February 2017 at 03:42 PM EST.
WINE --
Wine 2.1 is now available as the first development release in the road toward next year's Wine 3.0 release, per the new Wine versioning scheme.

Wine 2.1 is the first post-2.0 development release following their usual bi-weekly release cadence. Changes in Wine 2.1 include more Shader Model 5 instructions are now supported, MIME message handling improvements, DirectWrite improvements, the HID bus service is now running by default, Direct2D rendering improvements, and around 62 bug fixes in total.

Wine 2.1 is quite a big release given that the code-base has been under a code freeze since early December when prepping for the Wine 2.0 release. More details on all the changes to find in Wine 2.1 via WineHQ.org.
