Wine 2.0.2 Released With 62 Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 20 July 2017 at 01:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
The Wine project has today announced Wine 2.0.2 as the newest stable update for running Windows programs on Linux, macOS, and other operating systems.

If you aren't using the Wine 2.x bi-weekly development releases for the bleeding-edge experience to culminate with the stable Wine 3.0 release in a few months, Wine 2.0.2 is the newest and best for the time being.

Wine 2.0.2 only contains bug-fixes over Wine 2.0. In total there are 62 known bug fixes with Wine 2.0.2. These 62 fixes affect a range of games, some Steam client problems, Wine compilation issues on older GCC, and more.

The complete list of Wine 2.0.2 fixes via WineHQ.org.
