For those preferring stable Wine releases to the bi-weekly development snapshots, Wine 2.0.1 is now available as the first point release to this year's Wine 2.0 debut.Wine 2.0.1 has a total of 47 known bug-fixes ranging from various game fixes to a fix for Git for Windows, incorrect GPU detection, and other bugs. Besides the nearly four dozen fixes, Wine 2.0.1 also deprecates the wineinstall tool.More details over at WineHQ.org