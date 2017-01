The latest weekly test release of Wine 2.0 ahead of its official release planned for the end of January.Today's Wine 2.0-rc5 release has 28 known fixes, including some Valgrind memory leak fixes, Adobe Acrobat / Reader fixes, crashes on Mari Forever, a black screen on Resident Evil 6, and more.All the details on the changes for Wine 2.0-rc5 can be found via WineHQ.org . If you are not up to speed on all of the changes made for Wine 2.0 over the past year of Wine 1.9 development releases, see our Wine 2.0 feature overview