Wine 2.0-rc5 Has 28 More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 January 2017 at 03:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
The latest weekly test release of Wine 2.0 ahead of its official release planned for the end of January.

Today's Wine 2.0-rc5 release has 28 known fixes, including some Valgrind memory leak fixes, Adobe Acrobat / Reader fixes, crashes on Mari Forever, a black screen on Resident Evil 6, and more.

All the details on the changes for Wine 2.0-rc5 can be found via WineHQ.org. If you are not up to speed on all of the changes made for Wine 2.0 over the past year of Wine 1.9 development releases, see our Wine 2.0 feature overview.
