Wine 2.0 is now officially available.
Wine 2.0 is the first release from WineHQ under their new time-based (annual) release cadence, following the Wine 1.9 development series. Wine 2.0 has many new features including GStreamer 1.0 support, Direct3D 9/11 improvements, X11 improvements, Direct2D enhancements, better support for many different Windows games, support for Microsoft Office 2013, and thousands of other changes in total.
Sadly not found in Wine 2.0 is the Direct3D Command Stream Multi-Threading support, Android graphics support, full HID support, and complete D3D11 support.
Those wanting to build Wine 2.0.0 from Git can fetch it from WineHQ.org.
