Wine 2.0-RC6 Has 21 Bug Fixes, v2.0 Stable Expected Next Week
The sixth and likely final release candidate of Wine 2.0 is now available for testing.

As mentioned a few days ago on Wine IRC, 2.0-RC6 is likely the final test release before the general availability debut. So unless something major comes up next week, Wine v2.0.0 should be made official by next week Friday.

Wine 2.0-RC6 has 21 more bug fixes but no other changes given there's been a code freeze going on for more than the past month.

The 21 fixes affect FIFA 2000, Battle.net, and a variety of other games and applications. More details at WineHQ.org.

Those unfamiliar with the new work that can be found in this annual update can see our Wine 2.0 feature list.
