Wine 2.0-rc4 Fixes 28 Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 6 January 2017 at 03:19 PM EST. 1 Comment
The fourth release candidate is now available for Wine 2.0 while the official stable release remains on track for debut later this month.

Wine 2.0-rc4 fixes 28 known bugs, including some issues with SWAT 4, .NET 4.0 applications, Halo, Heroes of Might & Magic VI, and various other applications. Overall, the changes aren't too interesting though with Wine 2.0 having been in its code freeze now for over the past month. The list of changes can be found via WineHQ.org.

Wine 2.0 will likely be released around late January. See our Wine 2.0 feature overview to learn more about the changes in this annual update to Wine for running Windows programs/games on Linux and macOS.
