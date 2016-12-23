Wine 2.0-RC3 Fixes 15 Bugs
The third weekly release candidate of Wine 2.0 is now available for testing.

Being in the code freeze, Wine 2.0-rc3 just has bug-fixes with 15 known fixes in the past week. There are fixes for games like Unreal Tournament 3 and Warhammer Dawn of War II while also some wineconsole and other generic fixes.

If you are looking for more bleeding-edge Wine work right now you'll want to try out the latest Wine-Staging 2.0 for work like the patches needed to play DOOM on Linux.

The listing of fixes for Wine 2.0-rc3 can be found via WineHQ.org. Once the bug squashing is wrapped up, it's looking like Wine 2.0.0 will be officially released in January.
