Wine 2.0 Is Looking Like It Will Be A Late January Release
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 30 December 2016 at 04:58 PM EST. 4 Comments
WINE --
Alexandre Julliard had been issuing weekly release candidates of Wine 2.0 but given the holidays, he's skipping this week but has provided a status update.

Julliard plans to resume the weekly release candidates next Friday and is anticipating still having "a couple more" release candidates. Thus he says he is anticipating to officially release Wine 2.0.0 in the second half of January, per this mailing list post.

See our Wine 2.0 feature overview for those looking forward to this annual stable release for this software to run Windows programs on Linux and other operating systems.

With it also being the end of the year, here's a look back at our most popular Wine articles this month on Phoronix.

Wine 1.9.8 Lands More D3D Command Stream Prep Work
Wine 1.9.8 is now available as the latest development snapshot of this program for running Windows programs/games on Linux, OS X, and other operating systems.

Some Quick Basic Gaming Tests With Wine/Wine-Staging vs. Linux vs. Windows
With having just wrapped up the Windows 10 vs. Linux Radeon Software Performance benchmarking roundabout, I decided to run some very quick tests with Wine and Wine-Staging while gauging interest to run a larger Wine comparison.

With Wine Git, You Can Run The D3D11 Blizzard Overwatch Game On Linux
Wine has long been working on its Direct3D 11 support, but it's not quite ready for major Windows games with the upcoming Wine 2.0 release. With some work that didn't make the cut for Wine 2.0, Blizzard's Overwatch game appears to be running well.

Wine 1.9.1 Adds More Shader Model 4 Instructions
The Wine project's first development release of 2016 is now available.

Wine 2.0 Coming In December~January: DirectX 11 Support Ongoing, No Android Support
With Wine having moved to annual, time-based releases, the code freeze is indeed imminent for the next stable release, Wine 2.0.

Wine 1.8.3 Released With More Bug Fixes
Wine 1.8.3 is now the latest stable version of this open-source software for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine-Staging 1.9.6 Adds Initial Support For Vulkan Windows Programs On Linux
The Wine-Staging 1.9.6 release adds an experimental Vulkan wrapper for running Vulkan Windows binaries on Linux.

The New Feature Highlights For The Upcoming Wine 2.0
Now that Wine 2.0 is under a feature freeze with Wine 2.0-rc1 having been released, I spent some time this Sunday looking back at the new features added during the Wine 1.9 development series.

Wine 1.9.14 Still Working On Shader Model 5, D3D Command Stream
Wine 1.9.14 was released today as the newest bi-weekly Wine development release for running your favorite Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 1.9.9 Is Still Working On D3D Command Stream Support
Wine 1.9.9 was released earlier today as the newest development release for this software to run Windows applications/games on Linux, OS X, and other operating systems.

Wine 1.9.6 Better Detects GPUs Using Mesa Drivers
Wine 1.9.6 was released this morning as the latest bi-weekly development release of Wine.

Wine 1.9.21 Released With HID Minidriver, System Tray Improvements
Wine 1.9.21 is available this Friday as the latest bi-weekly release of this software for running Windows programs on Linux and other operating systems.
