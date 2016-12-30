Alexandre Julliard had been issuing weekly release candidates of Wine 2.0 but given the holidays, he's skipping this week but has provided a status update.
Julliard plans to resume the weekly release candidates next Friday and is anticipating still having "a couple more" release candidates. Thus he says he is anticipating to officially release Wine 2.0.0 in the second half of January, per this mailing list post.
See our Wine 2.0 feature overview for those looking forward to this annual stable release for this software to run Windows programs on Linux and other operating systems.
With it also being the end of the year, here's a look back at our most popular Wine articles this month on Phoronix.
