WhiteEgret: New Linux Security Module For Execution Whitelisting
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 May 2017 at 10:36 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
WhiteEgret is the name of a new Linux Security Module (LSM) in-development by Toshiba for being able to limit what your system can execute via a whitelist.

Masanobu Koike of Toshiba has described of WhiteEgret:
An execution-whitelist, simply called whitelist, is a list of executable components (e.g., applications, libraries) that are approved to run on a host. The whitelist is used to decide whether executable components are permitted to execute or not. This mechanism can stop an execution of unknown software, so it helps to stop the execution of malicious code and other unauthorized software. The whitelisting-type execution control works best in the execution environments that are not changed for a long time, for example, servers and control devices in industrial control systems. This RFC provides a whitelisting-type execution control implementation WhiteEgret.

WhiteEgret prides itself on an easy setup process, shortened downtime, less restrictions on the operational environment, and more.

This new Linux Security Module is just over two thousand lines of new code and is currently available for review via the kernel mailing list. More details via the patch series.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.12-rc3 Kernel Released
Heterogeneous Memory Management Steps Up To Version 22
RISC-V Linux Port Pursuing Mainlining In The Kernel
Linux 4.12-rc2 Kernel Released
Running Intel Kabylake Graphics On Linux 4.12
More DRM Code Aligned For The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Popular News
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks