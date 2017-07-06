OpenGL Hardware Acceleration Support For Weston's RDP Backend

Patches are pending to provide OpenGL hardware acceleration support for Wayland's Weston compositor RDP back-end.
The RDP compositor for Remote Desktop Protocol support with Weston currently doesn't offer OpenGL hardware acceleration, but revised patches put out today are looking to make that a reality. With the acceleration, Wayland EGL clients see "dramatically" better performance than using OpenGL software acceleration.
These latest libweston RDP compositor patches for OpenGL hardware acceleration can be found via the Wayland-devel list if you want to test them now ahead of being cleaned up and hopefully merged not too far in the future.
