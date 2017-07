OpenGL Hardware Acceleration Support For Weston's RDP Backend

Patches are pending to provide OpenGL hardware acceleration support for Wayland's Weston compositor RDP back-end.The RDP compositor for Remote Desktop Protocol support with Weston currently doesn't offer OpenGL hardware acceleration, but revised patches put out today are looking to make that a reality. With the acceleration, Wayland EGL clients see "dramatically" better performance than using OpenGL software acceleration.These latest libweston RDP compositor patches for OpenGL hardware acceleration can be found via the Wayland-devel list if you want to test them now ahead of being cleaned up and hopefully merged not too far in the future.