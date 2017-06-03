Weston Debug Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 3 June 2017 at 09:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Prolific Wayland contributor Pekka Paalanen is requesting comments on the possible protocol addition for Wayland's Weston designed for easing the debugging experience.

Currently, Weston's debug printing scenario is a bit of a mess with just using logging/print calls usually protected by ifdefs, meaning those trying to debug something will generally need to rebuild Weston in order to get these prints.

Pekka's proposal is a command line argument so Weston can be started in a manner where a Wayland client can give Weston an open file descriptor, to which Weston will write the debug prints. Part of this patch series is also the concept of debug scopes for being able to limit the type of debug information being printed.

The set of nine patches posted this weekend add the protocol extension, a libweston implementation, the new Weston command line option, and a command line tool for subscribing to these debug messages. Developers/testers interested in learning more about this work can do so via the Wayland-devel list.
