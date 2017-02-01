WebP 0.6 Released With Performance/Compression Improvements, img2webp Utility
We knew WebP 0.6 was coming and this week it's now been officially released.

libwebp 0.6.0 was tagged on Monday as the newest version of this WebP library. WebP 0.6 brings lossless performance and compression improvements, various performance improvements for SSE2 / NEON / MSA, the webpmux command gained a duration option, and there's a new img2webp utility.

The img2webp utility is designed for converting a sequence of images into an animated WebP file.

The libwebp 0.6 release does come with a few API changes. Libwebp 0.6.0 can be downloaded from the WebP project site.
