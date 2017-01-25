For those interested in Google's WebP lossy/lossless image format that tends to deliver much superior compression vs. quality results to JPEG, a new release is on approach.
On Tuesday libwebp 0.6-rc1 was imported to Chromium. That was my first time seeing WebP 0.6 references with the current stable release being v0.5.2.
The libwebp Git repository meanwhile doesn't have any tags post-0.5.2, not even any 0.6-rc1 tag as of writing. So, unfortunately, the details are light for now about WebP 0.6. The change-log within the libwebp Git tree also doesn't appear to be well maintained.
While details are light, the libwebp 0.6.0-rc1 import into Chromium does mention, "bug fixes, performance improvements." So hearing performance improvements, that's enough to get us excited.
More details on WebP 0.6 as they become available. Now if only Firefox would move along with its native support for the WebP image format so that we may see greater adoption...
