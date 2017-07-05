XDG-Output Protocol Proposed For Wayland
5 July 2017
Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat is proposing a new protocol extension for Wayland, XDG-Output.

The XDG-Output protocol aims to provide more information about output devices from the perspective of a desktop system as opposed to mobile or IVI use-cases. This in turn could allow moving some desktop-specific concepts out of the core wl_output protocol. This initial XDG-Output protocol though aims to expose the position and logical size of windows.

Fourdan is working on getting the logical size information exposed as it's needed for XWayland.

More details via the protocol proposal.
