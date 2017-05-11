Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript
11 May 2017
Westfield is a new independent project that provides a Wayland protocol XML parser and generator for JavaScript.

Developer Erik De Rijcke announced Westfield as a "nearly fully compatible on the wire with the existing libwayland implementation", but libwayland is for C while Westfield is for JavaScript on client-side and Java server-side. Communication with Westfield is done using WebSockets.

In terms of the intended usage of Westfield, "a browser could run a wayland compositor implemented with html5 webgl/canvas which receives it's buffer objects from a back-end through WebRTC's datachannel/videochannel."

Those wanting to learn more about this hobby project can read this mailing list post or find the Westfield code via GitHub.
