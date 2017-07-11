Wayland Protocols v1.9 Released
Jonas Ådahl has announced the release of Wayland-Protocols 1.9 as the newest version of the protocol definitions for Wayland.

New, unstable protocols added to version 1.9 is support for keyboard shortcut inhibition and XWayland keyboard grabbing support. The keyboard shortcut inhibition is designed for use-cases like virtual machine viewers / remote desktop clients to forward certain keyboard combinations like Alt-Tab or Alt-F4 to clients. The XWayland keyboard grabbing protocol is needed for supporting key grabs in the XWayland space.

Wayland-Protocols 1.9 builds off the unannounced 1.8 release that updated the DMA-BUF protocol version and other changes.

More details via the joint announcement for Wayland-Protocols 1.8/1.9.
