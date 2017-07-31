Wayland-Protocols 1.10 Adds XDG-Output
Jonas Ådahl has announced the newest release of the Wayland protocols collection, Wayland-Protocols 1.10.

Wayland Protocols 1.10 comes with just one new extension: XDG-Output. XDG-Output is designed to provide more output device information via this protocol and is catered for desktop system information rather than mobile/IVI Wayland use-cases. This XDG-Output extension was first proposed by Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat while working on XWayland logical size support.

With Wayland-Protocols 1.10, the XDG-Output protocol is deemed unstable.

That's it for Wayland-Protocols 1.10 with the very brief release announcement available from Wayland-devel. Meanwhile, Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0 are currently in beta and should be released as stable next month.
