Jonas Ådahl has announced the newest release of the Wayland protocols collection, Wayland-Protocols 1.10.
Wayland Protocols 1.10 comes with just one new extension: XDG-Output. XDG-Output is designed to provide more output device information via this protocol and is catered for desktop system information rather than mobile/IVI Wayland use-cases. This XDG-Output extension was first proposed by Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat while working on XWayland logical size support.
With Wayland-Protocols 1.10, the XDG-Output protocol is deemed unstable.
That's it for Wayland-Protocols 1.10 with the very brief release announcement available from Wayland-devel. Meanwhile, Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0 are currently in beta and should be released as stable next month.
8 Comments