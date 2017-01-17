Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland

Google developers are proposing the addition of a Gaming Input Protocol to Wayland.
Jingkui Wang of Google along with Dennis Kempin of the Chrome OS / Android team are looking to introduce a gaming input protocol. This protocol would be used for supporting gaming devices, such as game pads, and complies with the W3C's Gamepad API.
This currently-unstable gaming input protocol is done by Google with Chrome OS in mind. It's tailored around the W3C Gamepad support and important for their Wayland usage. The protocol extends Wayland's wl_seat and associates a seat's gaming devices, add/remove events, representing the input device in a W3C Gamepad compliant manner, axis change events, physical button states, and button changes.
So far no upstream Wayland developers have commented on this gaming device input protocol support, which can be found via this mailing list thread, but will likely end up being merged given Google's involvement and notable usage in Wayland, including employing the founder of Wayland/Weston.
Wayland 1.13 is due for release next month.
