Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 17 January 2017 at 05:09 PM EST. 19 Comments
WAYLAND --
Google developers are proposing the addition of a Gaming Input Protocol to Wayland.

Jingkui Wang of Google along with Dennis Kempin of the Chrome OS / Android team are looking to introduce a gaming input protocol. This protocol would be used for supporting gaming devices, such as game pads, and complies with the W3C's Gamepad API.

This currently-unstable gaming input protocol is done by Google with Chrome OS in mind. It's tailored around the W3C Gamepad support and important for their Wayland usage. The protocol extends Wayland's wl_seat and associates a seat's gaming devices, add/remove events, representing the input device in a W3C Gamepad compliant manner, axis change events, physical button states, and button changes.


So far no upstream Wayland developers have commented on this gaming device input protocol support, which can be found via this mailing list thread, but will likely end up being merged given Google's involvement and notable usage in Wayland, including employing the founder of Wayland/Weston.

Wayland 1.13 is due for release next month.
19 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland 1.13 Planned For Release Next Month
Libinput 1.6 Is Coming Soon With Its New Touchpad Acceleration
The Wayland Highlights Of 2016
Sway i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor Ends Out 2016 With v0.11
3D-Accelerated Remote Wayland Displays Are Being Discussed Again
Atomic Mode-Setting Updated For Wayland's Weston
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support