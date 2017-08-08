Wayland 1.14 & Weston 3.0 Released
8 August 2017
Bryce Harrington has just tagged the Wayland 1.14 update that is joined by the Weston 3.0 reference compositor release, which is seeing another major version bump due to API/ABI breakage compared to the previous Weston 2.0 release cycle.

Wayland 1.14 this release cycle is fairly small and not really exciting for end-users. This update has some test changes, adds in the FreeDesktop.org Contributor Covenant, and other small changes and fixes.

Weston 3.0 meanwhile is a bit more lively for end-users but still not as feature-packaged changes as some of the past releases. Weston 3.0 has DRM compositor updates, multi-headed repainting improvements, faster start-up, libweston updates, and other enhancements.

The updated Wayland and Weston are available via Git.
