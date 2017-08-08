Bryce Harrington has just tagged the Wayland 1.14 update that is joined by the Weston 3.0 reference compositor release, which is seeing another major version bump due to API/ABI breakage compared to the previous Weston 2.0 release cycle.
Wayland 1.14 this release cycle is fairly small and not really exciting for end-users. This update has some test changes, adds in the FreeDesktop.org Contributor Covenant, and other small changes and fixes.
Weston 3.0 meanwhile is a bit more lively for end-users but still not as feature-packaged changes as some of the past releases. Weston 3.0 has DRM compositor updates, multi-headed repainting improvements, faster start-up, libweston updates, and other enhancements.
The updated Wayland and Weston are available via Git.
Add A Comment