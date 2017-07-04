Bryce Harrington at Samsung OSG has laid out plans for releasing Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0 next month.
Wayland 1.14 is the next update to the Wayland protocol while Weston 3.0 is the next reference compositor release. With Wayland 1.13 was when Weston was bumped to v2.0 due to ABI breakage while it's happening again to 3.0 due to breakage this development cycle.
Bryce is planning for the alpha release and major feature completion by next week (11 July), the beta on 25 July, a release candidate on 1 August, and to officially release Wayland 1.14 / Weston 3.0 around 8 August.
More details via this mailing list post.
