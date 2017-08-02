Bryce Harrington at Samsung has announced the release candidates for Wayland 1.14 and the Weston 3.0 reference compositor.
Similar to the beta, the Wayland 1.14 RC1 doesn't have any real changes (just a graphviz label change). Wayland 1.14 this release cycle is fairly small and just has some test changes, includes the FreeDesktop Contributor Covenant, and other small changes and fixes.
The Weston 3.0 Release Candidate remains more exciting. With the Weston 3.0 Release Candidate are at least a number of fixes. Earlier this cycle it saw DRM compositor updates, multi-headed repainting improvements, faster start-up, libweston updates, and more. Weston 2.0 is being bumped to Weston 3.0 due to API/ABI breakage this cycle.
The release candidate details via wayland-devel. The official Wayland 1.14.0 / Weston 3.0.0 releases are coming this month.
Add A Comment