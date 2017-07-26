Bryce Harrington has tagged the beta releases of the upcoming Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0.
Wayland 1.14 is the next update to the core Wayland code. Over the earlier alpha release, there are no changes at all. As outlined then, Wayland 1.14 is shaping up to be a fairly small, incremental update with some cleaning up of tests, adding the FreeDesktop Contributor Covenant, and other small changes/fixes.
Weston 3.0 meanwhile is seeing a major version bump due to additional API/ABI breakage this round. Weston 3.0 is bringing DRM compositor updates, multi-headed repainting improvements, faster start-up, libweston changes, and more.
New to the Weston 3.0 Beta are more refactoring to libweston's output code. More details via the mailing list.
Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0 will be officially released in about two weeks.
Add A Comment