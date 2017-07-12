Wayland 1.14 Alpha & Weston 3.0 Alpha Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 July 2017 at 05:18 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
Wayland release manager Bryce Harrington at Samsung OSG has announced the alpha releases of the upcoming Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0.

The Wayland 1.14 release is expected in about one month along with Weston 3.0, with this Wayland reference compositor being bumped from v2.0 due to more ABI breakage.

Wayland 1.14 is shaping up to be a fairly small, incremental update with some cleaning up of tests, adding the FreeDesktop Contributor Covenant, and other small changes/fixes.

Weston 3.0 Alpha meanwhile boasts improved integration of drm_fb within the DRM compositor, multi-head repainting is now handled globally, output routing has been improved for a faster start-up, and libweston ABI changes resulting in the big version bump. In total there are a few dozen fixes/cleanups/changes for Weston.

More details in the announcements for Wayland 1.13.91 and Weston 2.99.91.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland Protocols v1.9 Released
OpenGL Hardware Acceleration Support For Weston's RDP Backend
XDG-Output Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Wayland 1.14 & Weston 3.0 Planned For Release Next Month
Libinput 1.8 Released
Libinput 1.8 Switches To Meson As Its Primary Build System
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04