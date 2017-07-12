Wayland release manager Bryce Harrington at Samsung OSG has announced the alpha releases of the upcoming Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0.
The Wayland 1.14 release is expected in about one month along with Weston 3.0, with this Wayland reference compositor being bumped from v2.0 due to more ABI breakage.
Wayland 1.14 is shaping up to be a fairly small, incremental update with some cleaning up of tests, adding the FreeDesktop Contributor Covenant, and other small changes/fixes.
Weston 3.0 Alpha meanwhile boasts improved integration of drm_fb within the DRM compositor, multi-head repainting is now handled globally, output routing has been improved for a faster start-up, and libweston ABI changes resulting in the big version bump. In total there are a few dozen fixes/cleanups/changes for Weston.
More details in the announcements for Wayland 1.13.91 and Weston 2.99.91.
