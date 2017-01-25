Bryce Harrington of Samsung's Open-Source Group has announced the alpha release of Wayland 1.13 along with the Weston 2.0 alpha release. Rather than it being Weston 1.13, it's bumping to Weston 2.0 for this reference Wayland compositor.
Wayland 1.13 Alpha has various API additions over v1.12, documentation additions, some minor improvements, and an assortment of fixes.
The Weston 2.0 Alpha has a big set of changes including a new output handling API, DRM compositor improvements, support for using EGL_KHR_swap_buffers_with_damage, initial window positioning for XWayland apps, desktop shell refinements, and a range of other fixes and minor improvements.
From this Alpha release, Wayland 1.13 and Weston 2.0 will advance to beta on 7 February, the RC1 is expected on 14 February, and the official releases to come around 21 February.
More details on the Wayland 1.13 / Weston 2.0 changes via the mailing list.
