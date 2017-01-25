Wayland 1.13 Alpha & Weston 2.0 Alpha Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 25 January 2017 at 06:11 AM EST. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
Bryce Harrington of Samsung's Open-Source Group has announced the alpha release of Wayland 1.13 along with the Weston 2.0 alpha release. Rather than it being Weston 1.13, it's bumping to Weston 2.0 for this reference Wayland compositor.

Wayland 1.13 Alpha has various API additions over v1.12, documentation additions, some minor improvements, and an assortment of fixes.

The Weston 2.0 Alpha has a big set of changes including a new output handling API, DRM compositor improvements, support for using EGL_KHR_swap_buffers_with_damage, initial window positioning for XWayland apps, desktop shell refinements, and a range of other fixes and minor improvements.

From this Alpha release, Wayland 1.13 and Weston 2.0 will advance to beta on 7 February, the RC1 is expected on 14 February, and the official releases to come around 21 February.

More details on the Wayland 1.13 / Weston 2.0 changes via the mailing list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Libinput 1.6 Released With New Touchpad Acceleration
XWayland Initial Window Positioning Merged For Wayland's Weston
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Wayland 1.13 Planned For Release Next Month
Libinput 1.6 Is Coming Soon With Its New Touchpad Acceleration
The Wayland Highlights Of 2016
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime