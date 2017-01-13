Wayland 1.13 has been in development since September while the plans today were firmed up for releasing it in February.
Bryce Harrington of Samsung's Open-Source Group is once again taking over release manager duties. His plans are for the alpha release and major feature freeze around 24 January, Wayland 1.13 beta the first week of February, Wayland 1.13 RC1 around Valentine's Day, and then to do the official Wayland 1.13.0 release around 21 February. As usual, this is just not for Wayland 1.13 but also for the Weston 1.13 compositor update.
This Wayland 1.13 schedule was posted today to Wayland-devel. More details on the Wayland 1.13 features and other changes shortly in an additional write-up on Phoronix.
