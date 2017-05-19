Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Coming To Linux Next Month

Feral Interactive has revealed their latest Linux game port: Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III and it will be released next month.
Just days ago Feral revealed Total War: SHOGUN 2 is coming next week while after that is now Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III was released for Windows just at the end of April and is powered by Essence Engine 4.0. Great to see the quick turnaround time for this game port by Feral. The Linux and macOS version of Dawn of War III is scheduled for release on 8 June.
Their mini site page should be here when ready. Unfortunately, no system requirement information yet for the Linux port.
