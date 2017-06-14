WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released

Kingsoft Software has released an updated version of their (proprietary) office productivity software for Linux.
WPS Office 2016 for Linux is the company's latest Linux build. This new Linux version adds support for remote file sharing, search functionality, improved I/O, and various other features. More details for WPS Office 2016 for Linux can be found via WPS.com.
While this office suite for Linux is not open-source, it is available for a free download. More details on their Linux version here.
Have you used WPS Office? Do you see a need for any other office suite on Linux besides LibreOffice? Let us know your thoughts in the forums.
