WD Blue 250GB SSD Linux Benchmarks

While I have owned many Western Digital hard drives over the years, last week was my first time trying out one of the company's new solid-state drives (SSDs) under Linux. Some Linux benchmark results to share for reference today are of the WD Blue 250GB (WDS250G1B0A) SATA 3.0 SSD.The WD Blue SSD line-up currently comes in 250GB / 500GB / 1TB capacities and in M.2 or 2.5-inch drive form factors. The WDS250G1B0A is the 250GB SATA 3.0 2.5-inch model. This model is rated for sequential reads up to 540MB/s, sequential writes up to 500MB/s, random reads up to 97k IOPS, random writes up to 79k IOPS and an endurance of 100 TBW.

Western Digital backs their WD Blue SSDs with a three year warranty. From a technical perspective, the WD Blue SSD line-up isn't anything too exciting by modern SSDs and pretty much puts it in line with other SATA 3.0 solid-state drives from other vendors.